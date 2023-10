Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida man interrupted a big bear's snack when he found the animal stealing fish sticks and strawberry syrup from his garage.

Andrew Scheirer said he went out to his garage in the Preserve at Astor Farm subdivision in Sanford when he heard a loud noise, and discovered the cause was a beefy bruin that had knocked over his garage refrigerator.

Scheirer recorded video as the bear opened the package of strawberry syrup and lapped up its contents.

"I love strawberry syrup and so does he," Scheirer can be heard saying in the video.

He said the bear also feasted on a package of fish sticks before leaving.