"Jane," a children's series inspired by Jane Goodall, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 2 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Jane Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere. Advertisement

Jane is a live-action educational children's series inspired by real-life conservationist and chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall.

Ava Louis Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals.

"Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David (Mason Blomberg) and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals around the world," an official description reads.

Jane hails from writer, director and producer J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

"I believe in the value and importance of a series like 'Jane' to inspire children and their families," Goodall said in a statement. "Apple TV+ and Sinking Ship Entertainment's continued commitment to green storytelling ensures that more young people are encouraged to take action to save their world."

Jane Season 2 will consist of five episodes and premiere April 19 on Apple TV+.