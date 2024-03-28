Breaking News
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
TV
March 28, 2024 / 11:58 AM

'The Sympathizer' trailer brings Viet Thanh Nguyen novel to life

By Annie Martin
Robert Downey Jr. executive produces and plays multiple roles in the HBO series "The Sympathizer." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 2 | Robert Downey Jr. executive produces and plays multiple roles in the HBO series "The Sympathizer." File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Max is giving a glimpse of the new series The Sympathizer.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the HBO comedy-drama Thursday featuring Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr.

The Sympathizer is based on the Viet Thanh Nguyen novel of the same name. The adaptation is co-created by Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and Don McKellar, who also serve as showrunners.

Xuande stars as the Captain, a half-French, half-Vietnamese spy during the final days of the Vietnam War.

The show follows the character's "new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren't over," according to an official synopsis.

Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong and Sandra Oh also star. Downey plays multiple roles.

The Sympathizer is executive produced by Park, McKellar, Downey and Susan Downey. Park also directs Episodes 1-3.

The series premieres April 14 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

