Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 28, 2024 / 11:37 AM

'Mayor of Kingstown' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date

By Annie Martin
"Mayor of Kingstown," a crime drama starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a third season on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
1 of 3 | "Mayor of Kingstown," a crime drama starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a third season on Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

March 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and June premiere date for the season Thursday.

Advertisement

Mayor of Kingstown is a crime drama starring Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, the unofficial "mayor" of Kingstown, Mich., a fictional town funded by the private prison industry.

In Season 3, "a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls."

"The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions," an official synopsis reads.

Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach also return to star.

Mayor of Kingstown is co-created by Dillon and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include 1923, 1883, Tulsa King, Lawman: Bass Reeves and Special Ops: Lioness.

Advertisement

Season 3 will premiere June 2.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sarah Hyland won't return as 'Love Island' host
TV // 3 hours ago
Sarah Hyland won't return as 'Love Island' host
March 28 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" alum Sarah Hyland won't return as host for a third season of "Love Island USA."
Roma Downey: 'Baxters' a 'hope opera' likely to satisfy 'Touched by an Angel' fans
TV // 6 hours ago
Roma Downey: 'Baxters' a 'hope opera' likely to satisfy 'Touched by an Angel' fans
NEW YORK, March 28 (UPI) -- Roma Downey told UPI she was hooked on Karen Kingsbury's faith-based "Redemption" novel series from the moment she started reading it and wanted immediately to bring it to the screen.
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
TV // 6 hours ago
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
NEW YORK, March 28 (UPI) -- Maura Tierney told UPI her "American Rust" character, Grace, will experience a "radical change" in financial circumstances during Season 2 of the crime drama.
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
March 27 (UPI) -- HBO released the teaser for "The Jinx Part Two" on Wednesday. The series, premiering April 21, presents new evidence in the Robert Durst murder case.
ATX TV Festival: 'Industry,' 'Fargo,' 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' join lineup
TV // 23 hours ago
ATX TV Festival: 'Industry,' 'Fargo,' 'Pretty Little Liars: Summer School' join lineup
March 27 (UPI) -- "Industry," "Fargo," "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School," "Fantasmas" and other series will be showcased at the ATX TV Festival.
'Good Times' trailer reimagines Norman Lear sitcom
TV // 23 hours ago
'Good Times' trailer reimagines Norman Lear sitcom
March 27 (UPI) -- "Good Times," an "irreverent" animated reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom, is coming to Netflix.
'Is it Cake?' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
'Is it Cake?' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect
March 27 (UPI) -- Mikey Day from "Saturday Night Live" returns to host a new season of "Is It Cake?" alongside a revolving panel of celebrity guest judges on Friday.
TV review: Engaging Colin Farrell drives addictive 'Sugar' mystery
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: Engaging Colin Farrell drives addictive 'Sugar' mystery
LOS ANGELES, March 27 (UPI) -- "Sugar," premiering April 5 on Apple TV+, presents an engrossing mystery investigated by a charming and capable Colin Farrell.
Drake Bell, more Nick stars participate in 'Quiet on the Set' follow-up
TV // 1 day ago
Drake Bell, more Nick stars participate in 'Quiet on the Set' follow-up
March 26 (UPI) -- Investigation Discovery announced Tuesday that it will broadcast a follow-up episode to its "Quiet on the Set" docuseries in April. Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and more will give new interviews.
Fox renews 'Hell's Kitchen' for 2 more seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Fox renews 'Hell's Kitchen' for 2 more seasons
March 26 (UPI) -- Fox announced Tuesday that it has renewed "Hell's Kitchen" for Seasons 23 and 24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Shakira performs, discusses new album on 'Tonight Show'
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Famous birthdays for March 26: Jennifer Grey, Keira Knightley
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
Maura Tierney: Feisty Grace struggles to accept good fortune on 'American Rust'
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
'The Jinx Part Two' presents new evidence in Robert Durst murder case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement