1 of 3 | "Unfrosted," a new film directed, co-written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the new film Unfrosted. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy. Advertisement

Unfrosted is directed, co-written by and stars Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

The film tells the origin story of Pop-Tarts breakfast pastries, with Seinfeld and McCarthy playing rivals at Kellogg's and Post Cereal, respectively, in 1960s Michigan.

"A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen -- sweetened with artificial ingredients -- Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial film debut," an official description reads.

Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Maria Bakalova, Max Greenfield, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, Christian Slater and Hugh Grant also star.

Unfrosted premieres May 3 on Netflix.