Fox renews 'Hell's Kitchen' for 2 more seasons

Fox announced Tuesday that it has renewed Hell's Kitchen for two more seasons. This renews the show through Season 24.

Hell's Kitchen is hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay puts contestants through challenges to see who can weather the pressure of a restaurant kitchen. Ryan O'Sullivan won Season 22 in January.

The new seasons will include the show's 350th episode and beyond. The new seasons will be filmed at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. where Ramsey has a Hell's Kitchen restaurant.

After Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay brought Masterchef, Masterchef Junior, Food Stars and Next Level Chef to Fox. Still, he says, Hell's Kitchen remains special.

"As my very first show on FOX, Hell's Kitchen holds a very special place in my heart," Ramsay said in a statement. "You can expect even bigger challenges, stronger talent and more intense competition in Hell's Kitchen in the years to come."