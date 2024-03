1 of 5 | Gordon Ramsay will return for Season 2 of "Food Stars." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Fox renewed Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars for a second season on Friday. Season 1 premiered May 24 and ran through Aug. 18. As opposed to Ramsay's chef competition shows, Food Stars challenges businesspeople with the obstacles that can face a food business. Smart Cups founder Chris Kanik won Season 1. Advertisement

"America is full of incredible food and drink entrepreneurs," Ramsay said in a statement. "I can't wait to see the talent and ingenuity that we discover."

Season 2 will go beyond the U.S. for a global competition, according to the press release.

Fox hosts six Ramsay shows including Next Level Chef, Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Kitchen Nightmares and Food Stars. Ramsey also produces Road Trip specials on Fox.