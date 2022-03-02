Trending
March 2, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Fox renews 'Next Level Chef' with Gordon Ramsay for a second season

By Wade Sheridan
"Next Level Chef" star Gordon Ramsay arrives at the Elton John Aids Foundation's 24th Annual Academy Awards viewing party in February 2016. "Next Level Chef" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed cooking competition series Next Level Chef with Gordon Ramsay.

The renewal comes right before the Season 1 finale, which airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

Next Level Chef features Ramsay as a mentor and judge along with chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

The group chooses a group of chefs to mentor who are competing for a $250,000 grand prize.

Cooking challenges take place on a three-level arena that features a high-end kitchen at the top, a moderate kitchen in the middle and a less than ideal kitchen at the bottom.

Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay produce the series with Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon as executive producers.

"With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can't wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in season two," Ramsay said in a statement.

