1 of 5 | Gordon Ramsay returns for "Masterchef Junior" Season 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Fox announced the premiere date for Season 9 of Masterchef Junior on Wednesday. Masterchef Junior returns March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Gordon Ramsey, Tilly Ramsay, Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchez return as judges and mentors. The spinoff of Masterchef tests child cooking prodigies in kitchen challenges. Advertisement

The winner of Masterchef Junior receives $100,000 along with a trophy.

Ramsay has both Masterchefs and Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars and Next Level Chef on Fox.

Episodes of Masterchef Junior will stream Tuesdays on Hulu after their Monday night Fox premieres.