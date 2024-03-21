Henry Golding joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2

1 of 4 | Henry Golding will have a role in "Nine Perfect Strangers" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Henry Golding has joined the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers. Deadline reported Thursday that Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin will have roles in Season 2 of the Hulu series. Advertisement

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name.

The show follows the staff and guests at the fictional health and wellness resort Tranquillum House, run by the character Masha (Nicole Kidman). Kidman will return in Season 2.

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the casting.

The Season 2 cast also includes Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Dolly De Leon, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander.

Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) will play the character Peter, with Strong (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) to portray David and Olin (Alias) to appear in the role of Helena.

Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), who also serves as showrunner. The series premiered in 2021.