'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series

March 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding six to the cast of The Abandons. The streaming service announced Friday that Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia del Riego have joined the upcoming series. Advertisement

The Abandons is a western drama from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter that follows "a group of outlier families as they pursue life, land, and power in 1850s Oregon."

Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson were previously announced to star. Headey will play Fiona Nolan, "a strong-willed matriarch who adopts four orphans and will stop at nothing to protect her family."

Robinson (Melissa & Joey) will portray the character Elias Teller, with Silvers (Space Force) as Dahlia Teller, Till (Hannah Montana: The Movie) as Garret Van Ness, Johnson (The Last of Us) as Albert Mason, Franciosi (The Nightingale) as Trisha Van Ness and del Riego as Lilla Belle.

Sutter created the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer.