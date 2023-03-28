Trending
March 28, 2023 / 10:23 AM

Lena Headey to star in Netflix series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator

By Annie Martin
Lena Headey will star in "The Abandons," a Western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Lena Headey will star in "The Abandons," a Western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Lena Headey will star in a new Netflix series.

Netflix announced Monday that Headey, 49, has joined the cast of The Abandons, a Western series from Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

The Abandons is described as "a pulse-pounding action drama that explores that fine line between survival and law in 1850s Oregon."

Headey will play Fiona, a devout matriarch. The character is mother to four orphans she took in to create her own family, according to Deadline.

The series centers on a group of diverse, outlier families living on the fringe of society, who pursue Manifest Destiny in the lawless West.

Sutter created the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Stephen Surjik also executive produces and directs with Otto Bathurst.

Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She will next star in the HBO miniseries White House Plumbers, which explores the Watergate scandal.

