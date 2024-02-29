Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman join Netflix series 'Death by Lightning'

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman have joined the cast of the Netflix series Death by Lightning.
Netflix announced Wednesday that Gilpin and Offerman will star with Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen in the upcoming drama.
Death by Lightning is based on the Candice Millard novel Destiny of the Republic. The series is created by Mike Makowsky and executive produced by Matt Ross and Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
Death by Lightning recounts the rise of U.S. president James Garfield and his assassination by Charles Guiteau.
The show "brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story" of Garfield, the "reluctant 20th president of the United States," and Guiteau, Garfield's "greatest admirer," according to a press release.
Shannon and Macfadyen were previously announced to play Garfield and Guiteau. Gilpin will portray first lady Crete Garfield, with Offerman as vice president Chester Arthur.
Gilpin is known for playing Debbie "Liberty Bell" Eagan on the Netflix series Glow, while Offerman portrayed Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.