Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
How to watch
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
The show is set to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, and be available on the CBS app, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Participants
Presenters will include Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner, Andra Day, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Hunter Schafer, Jonathan Bailey, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kristen Wiig, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Amanda Seyfried, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley and Patrick J. Adams.
Nominations include:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, ActorBradley Cooper, Maestro Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, OppenheimerAndrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, ActressAnnette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past LivesCarey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Television Series - Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actor
Brian Cox, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, ActressHelen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of UsKeri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, SuccessionImelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse