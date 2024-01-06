Advertisement
TV
Jan. 6, 2024 / 3:01 PM

Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis appear backstage after winning the award for Best Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Left to right, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis appear backstage after winning the award for Best Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

How to watch

Advertisement

The show is set to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, and be available on the CBS app, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Participants

Presenters will include Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner, Andra Day, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Hunter Schafer, Jonathan Bailey, Kate Beckinsale, Keri Russell, Kristen Wiig, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Amanda Seyfried, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley and Patrick J. Adams.

Advertisement

Nominations include:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama, Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Television Series - Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actor

Brian Cox, Succession

Advertisement

Kieran Culkin, Succession Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance in a Television Series - Drama, Actress

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Golden Globes: Top acting nominees across film, TV

Margot Robbie attends the premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Robbie is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musial or Comedy for her role in the film. "Barbie" is also nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
TV // 1 hour ago
Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sebastian Maniscalco's illegal sports betting sitcom, "Bookie," is getting a second season on Max.
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
TV // 3 hours ago
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Mark Harmon has signed on to executive produce and narrate "NCIS: Origins," a new drama set in 1991 and following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character he played on the flagship "NCIS" series for 19 seasons.
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
TV // 4 hours ago
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Nigel Lythgoe has stepped down as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," following sexual abuse and harassment allegations made by several women, including singer, dancer and choreographer Paul Abdul.
Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
TV // 23 hours ago
Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste and Kevin Costner are among the presenters lined up for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan to star in 'White Lotus' S3
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan to star in 'White Lotus' S3
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Archie" alum Jason Isaacs and "The Family Plan" actress Michelle Monaghan are set to star in "White Lotus" Season 3 on HBO Max.
'American Born Chinese': Michelle Yeoh series canceled at Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
'American Born Chinese': Michelle Yeoh series canceled at Disney+
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "American Born Chinese," a fantasy action series starring Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu and Michelle Yeoh, won't return for Season 2 on Disney+.
'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
TV // 1 day ago
'Arcane' teases Singed, Warwick in Season 2 first look
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series based on the video game "League of Legends," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will reunite in "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 7 on MTV.
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
TV // 1 day ago
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Steve Burton will reprise Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" after announcing his exit from "Days of Our Lives."
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
TV // 1 day ago
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married at a live televised wedding ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Sammi, Ronnie reunite in Season 7 trailer
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit
Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan to star in 'White Lotus' S3
Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan to star in 'White Lotus' S3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement