Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste and Kevin Costner are among the presenters lined up for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Also taking the stage at the prize presentation recognizing excellence in film and television are Andra Day, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Hunter Schafer.