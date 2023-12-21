Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 21, 2023 / 6:59 PM

HBO renews 'Gilded Age' for Season 3

By Fred Topel
Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector will return in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. Photo courtesy of HBO
1 of 5 | Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector will return in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. Photo courtesy of HBO

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- HBO announced on Thursday that it has renewed The Gilded Age for a third season. The Season 2 finale aired Sunday on HBO.

The Gilded Age was created by Julian Fellowes, who previously created Downton Abbey. Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon star as the Russells, new money via the railroad industry in late 19th century New York.

Advertisement

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard also star.

The ensemble grew so large that Season 2 made Kelli O'Hara, Ben Ahlers, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Kelly Curran, Douglas Stills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page and Sullivan Jones series regulars.

Both seasons are streaming on Max.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
TV // 8 hours ago
'The Bequeathed' teaser: Siblings clash in Korean thriller series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Bequeathed," a new K-drama from Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan," "Hellbound"), is coming to Netflix.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Arden Cho, Danny Pudi appear in new photos
TV // 8 hours ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender': Arden Cho, Danny Pudi appear in new photos
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Avatar: The Last Airbender" introduced its Gran Gran, Mayor Yukari, Mechanist, Jet and June.
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
TV // 11 hours ago
'Survivor' unveils new winner, teases Season 46
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dee Valladares, Austin Li Coon and Jake O'Kane appeared in the "Survivor" Season 45 finale.
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
TV // 12 hours ago
No Season 3 for Courteney Cox's 'Shining Vale' on Starz
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Starz has canceled the Courteney Cox-Greg Kinnear supernatural dramedy, "Shining Vale," after two seasons.
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
TV // 12 hours ago
Singer, actor Ne-Yo wins 'Masked Singer' Season 10
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ne-Yo was crowned the Season 10 winner of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Bachelor" Season 28 will feature 32 women vying for the heart of Joey Graziadei.
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Kate Winslet recruits Matthias Schoenaerts in 'The Regime' teaser trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Regime," a political satire starring Kate Winslet and Matthias Schoenaerts, is coming to HBO and Max.
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
TV // 1 day ago
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "South Park" special "South Park (Not Suitable for Children)" is now streaming on Paramount+.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'My Life with the Walter Boys' renewed for Season 2
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys" will return for a second season on Netflix.
'The Voice' crowns its Season 24 winner
TV // 1 day ago
'The Voice' crowns its Season 24 winner
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, Jacquie Roar and Lila Forde appeared in "The Voice" Season 24 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement