HBO renews 'Gilded Age' for Season 3

1 of 5 | Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector will return in "The Gilded Age" Season 3. Photo courtesy of HBO

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- HBO announced on Thursday that it has renewed The Gilded Age for a third season. The Season 2 finale aired Sunday on HBO. The Gilded Age was created by Julian Fellowes, who previously created Downton Abbey. Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon star as the Russells, new money via the railroad industry in late 19th century New York. Advertisement

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard also star.

The ensemble grew so large that Season 2 made Kelli O'Hara, Ben Ahlers, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Kelly Curran, Douglas Stills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page and Sullivan Jones series regulars.

Both seasons are streaming on Max.