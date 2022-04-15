Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 15, 2022 / 2:54 PM

'Gilded Age' Season 2 ups 13 recurring stars to regulars

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
'Gilded Age' Season 2 ups 13 recurring stars to regulars
Kelli O'Hara has been moved up to series regular on "The Gilded Age" Season 2, along with 11 other stars. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- HBO's The Gilded Age is expanding its cast for Season 2 by turning 13 recurring stars into series regulars.

The stars who will be series regulars in Season 2 include Kelli O'Hara (Aurora Fane), Donna Murphy (Mrs. Astor), Debra Monk (Armstrong), Kristine Nielsen (Mrs. Bauer), Taylor Richardson (Bridget) and Ben Ahlers (Jack Trotter).

Advertisement

Kelly Curran (Turner), Douglas Stills (Baudin), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mrs. Bruce), Michael Cerveris (Watson), Erin Wilhelmi (Adelheid Weber), Patrick Page (Richard Clay) and Sullivan Jones (T.Thomas Fortune) will also be series regulars in Season 2.

Casting directors Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell teased in a new interview with Variety that more Broadway and Tony-award winning actors will be joining the show for Season 2.

"It's still a part of the recipe of what we think works because of the talent and the experience," Caldwell said about how two Tony winners will be featured in Season 2.

"It can keep expanding. We might get a little bit more of a glimpse into the Black elite world. Historical figures pop up too and it's fun to jump in and play around in the sandbox with everyone," he continued about Season 2.

Advertisement

The Gilded Age, a costume drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, was renewed for a second season in February.

The show stars Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin and Christine Baranski.

Read More

HBO orders Season 2 of 'Gilded Age' What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
TV // 2 hours ago
Winnie Harlow says Beyoncé took her boots from 'Lemonade' set
April 15 (UPI) -- Winnie Harlow described how Beyoncé ended up with her favorite pair of boots while they worked together on "Lemonade."
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
TV // 2 hours ago
Merritt Wever sees honesty, relevance in the woman-duck romance of 'Roar'
NEW YORK, April 15 (UPI) -- Merritt Wever says a lot of truth exists about how modern relationships can devolve in her episode of "Roar," even though its premise of a lonely medical student falling in love with a duck may seem absurd.
Nickelodeon stars to converge in 'When Worlds Collide' crossover special
TV // 3 hours ago
Nickelodeon stars to converge in 'When Worlds Collide' crossover special
April 15 (UPI) -- Frankie Grande, Jules LeBlanc, Kate Godfrey and other Nickelodeon stars will appear in the crossover special "When Worlds Collide."
Bob Odenkirk on Bryan Cranston: 'Great actor who really got me dialed in'
TV // 7 hours ago
Bob Odenkirk on Bryan Cranston: 'Great actor who really got me dialed in'
April 15 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk discussed his friendship with his "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" co-star Bryan Cranston while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Rhea Seehorn: 'Better Call Saul' final season shows darker edge to Kim Wexler
TV // 12 hours ago
Rhea Seehorn: 'Better Call Saul' final season shows darker edge to Kim Wexler
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- "Better Call Saul" stars Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton discuss the final season of the "Breaking Bad" prequel, which starts Monday, and Bob Odenkirk's on-set heart attack.
'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3
April 14 (UPI) -- "The Flash" actor Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin will have roles in the Netflix series "The Witcher."
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
TV // 1 day ago
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
April 14 (UPI) -- "Severance" wrapped up its first season with a shocking ending and was recently renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. Here are 5 sci-fi shows to watch while waiting for "Severance" Season 2.
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
TV // 1 day ago
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown to host new talk show
April 14 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown will host the daytime talk show "Karamo," which will premiere in September.
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
TV // 1 day ago
Bill Maher on Gilbert Gottfried: 'He was the king of too soon'
April 14 (UPI) -- Bill Maher gave his thoughts on the death of Gilbert Gottfried and discussed his friendship with the comedian while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
TV // 1 day ago
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- Diane Kruger says she signed on to star in "Swimming with Sharks" because it authentically reflects, though in exaggerated ways, what it's like to be a woman navigating the treacherous waters of Hollywood.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Diane Kruger: 'Swimming with Sharks' spotlights downside of wanting it all
Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son
Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
What to binge: 5 sci-fi shows to watch after 'Severance'
Issa Rae, Michael Cera to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
Issa Rae, Michael Cera to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
2022 music festivals: What to expect
2022 music festivals: What to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement