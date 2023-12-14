Trending
Dec. 14, 2023 / 1:55 PM

'Curb Your Enthusiasm': Larry David comedy to end with Season 12

By Annie Martin
Larry David (R) and Cheryl Hines will return in a 12th and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Larry David (R) and Cheryl Hines will return in a 12th and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Curb Your Enthusiasm will officially conclude with Season 12.

HBO announced in a press release Thursday that the comedy series, created by and starring Larry David, will return for a 12th and final season in February.

Curb Your Enthusiasm originally premiered in 2000. The show stars David as an over-the-top version of himself and presents a tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.

"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be -- the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David said in a statement. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure," HBO chairman Casey Bloys added.

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughan and Tracey Ullman will star with David in Season 12.

The final season will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Feb. 4 on HBO. The show will also be available to stream on Max.

