Dec. 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM

'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film

By Annie Martin
Ryan Reynolds stars in the new fantasy comedy "IF." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ryan Reynolds stars in the new fantasy comedy "IF." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film IF.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Ryan Reynolds.

IF is a live-action and animated fantasy comedy written and directed by John Krasinski.

The film follows a young girl (Cailey Fleming) "who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends -- and what she does with that superpower -- as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids."

Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina and Steve Carell also star.

Krasinski shared a poster for the film Wednesday.

"What if everything you believed as a kid... was real?!" he captioned the post. "I am so very excited to share IF with you all! Far and away one of the most magical experiences I've ever had!"

IF opens in theaters in May.

The film will mark Krasinski's first release as a writer, director and producer since A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

