Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for his fourth consecutive year.

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards in 2024. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Noah, a writer, comedian and television personality, will host the awards show for his fourth consecutive year. Advertisement

The 66th annual Grammys will take place Feb. 4 in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The event will also stream on Paramount+.

"Get ready for a night of music magic! You don't want to miss the surprises we have in store for you," the Recording Academy said.

Noah confirmed the news on his What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast.

SZA leads the Grammy nominees with nine nominations, followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and Serban Ghenea with seven nominations each.

Noah left The Daily Show in December 2022 after hosting the talk show for seven years.

The comedian will release Trevor Noah: Where Was I, his fourth stand-up comedy special for Netflix, on Dec. 19.

Trevor Noah's career: Comedy, award shows and 'The Daily Show'

Comedian Trevor Noah arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015. In May that year, he was announced as Jon Stewart's replacement on "The Daily Show." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo