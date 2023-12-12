'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up

Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei (pictured) and John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo broke up following the "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 9 finale. Photo by aaronrbryant/Instagram Stories

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Two more Bachelor in Paradise couples have called it quits in the wake of the Season 9 finale. Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei announced their split Monday, along with John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo. Advertisement

Bryant said in a post on Instagram Stories that he and Isichei have amicably broken up.

"I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support not just through the Paradise journey but after as well. Tricky emotions watching it all unfold but unfortunately me & @elizisichei's love story has come to an end," Bryant wrote.

"We're leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another," he added. "Thank you all."

Bryant had proposed to Isichei in the Season 9 finale, which aired Thursday.

Spurlock and Izzo also announced their split in a joint post Monday on Instagram, citing their different career paths for the break up.

"With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you," the pair wrote. "While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we've received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation."

"While this decision wasn't easy, we believe it's the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy," they added.

Season 9 couple Aven Jones and Kylee Russell had announced their split Saturday, meaning all three couples from the season have since broken up.

Bachelor in Paradise is a dating reality series featuring former cast members from the Bachelor and Bachelorette.

