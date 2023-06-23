Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 23, 2023 / 7:14 AM

Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay set as coaches on 'Voice' S25

By Karen Butler
1/5
Reba McEntire has signed on for another season of "The Voice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Reba McEntire has signed on for another season of "The Voice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper have been booked as coaches for The Voice Season 25.

This will be the first time NBC's singing competition show has a coaching duo.

Advertisement

Their edition of the series is to premiere in the spring of 2024.

Season 24 is to kick off in the fall of 2023. McEntire, Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani will be the coaches on that one.

Season 23 wrapped in May when Gina Miles beat out her fellow finalists Noivas, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West to win The Voice crown.

The finale was also the final episode for original Voice coach for Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton.

Read More

'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman' Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'

Latest Headlines

'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- Jharrell Jerome discusses the practical and emotional challenges of playing a 13-foot-tall giant in "I'm a Virgo," premiering Friday on Prime Video.
'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' special, 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 coming to Peacock
TV // 18 hours ago
'Kevin Hart: Reality Check' special, 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 coming to Peacock
June 22 (UPI) -- "Kevin Hart: Reality Check," a new stand-up comedy special starring Kevin Hart, and "Hart to Heart" Season 3 will premiere on Hart's birthday in July.
'The Wheel' game show canceled at NBC after one season
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Wheel' game show canceled at NBC after one season
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Wheel," a U.S. remake of the U.K. game show hosted by Michael McIntyre, won't return for a second season on NBC.
'The Chosen One' teaser brings Mark Millar's 'American Jesus' to life
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Chosen One' teaser brings Mark Millar's 'American Jesus' to life
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Chosen One," a new series based on the Mark Millar comic trilogy "American Jesus," is coming to Netflix in August.
Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
TV // 22 hours ago
Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Hobbit" alum Richard Armitage, "Crazy Rich Asians" actress Jing Lusi and "The Full Monty star" Lesley Sharp have signed on for roles in ITVX's six-part thriller, "Red Eye."
Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' to premiere on Peacock July 18
TV // 23 hours ago
Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' to premiere on Peacock July 18
June 22 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced Season 5 of its dating competition series, "Love Island USA," is set to premiere on July 18.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will conclude with a fourth and final season that premieres on Disney+ in August.
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That..." Season 2 is much more faithful to the original "Sex and the City" than the first season was.
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
TV // 2 days ago
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
June 20 (UPI) -- "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will serve as master of ceremonies for Shark Week on Discovery Channel.
'D.P.': South Korean military drama to return for Season 2 in July
TV // 2 days ago
'D.P.': South Korean military drama to return for Season 2 in July
June 20 (UPI) -- "D.P.," a South Korean series starring Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, will return for a second season on Netflix in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement