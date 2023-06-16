Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 16, 2023 / 1:07 PM

Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Left to right, Sophie Skelton, David Berry and Charles Vandervaart star in "Outlander." Photo courtesy of Starz
Left to right, Sophie Skelton, David Berry and Charles Vandervaart star in "Outlander." Photo courtesy of Starz

NEW YORK, June 16 (UPI) -- Murdoch Mysteries and Lost in Space alum Charles Vandervaart says joining the cast of Outlander in its seventh season was initially a bit overwhelming, but he now feels comfortable playing William Ransom, the adult son of the show's central hero Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

"It was stressful, for sure, right in the beginning. It was a lot for me," Vandervaart told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"But I've only gotten love from the fans so far, and I haven't even been on screen yet. That's really helped kind of ease my mind. I knew I had a fantastic cast and crew that's around me, so I just had to trust my instincts."

Premiering Friday on Starz, Season 7 sees William arrive with the British Army in North Carolina, where Scottish warrior Jamie and his time-traveling wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), have relocated and are preparing to fight alongside the colonists in the American Revolution.

Advertisement

Jamie secretly fathered William with Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James) in Season 3 when Claire was stuck in the future, but the child was raised in England by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), and does not know the truth of his parentage.

"Obviously, he's known Jamie in the past [as a family friend], so they have a relationship that way, but I think, at this point, he's pretty clueless," Vandervaart said.

"He's a passionate guy, and a lot of times that manifests itself in anger and some rage," he added. "He's very emotional and I think that can sometimes be his downfall, but it is also quite a redeeming quality for him."

Circumstances put William on the opposite side of the American-British conflict than where Jamie is.

"He's very eager to go to war. He really wants to," Vandervaart said of his character.

"I don't think he quite understands the reality that that entails, so he has a lot of growing to do in the first little bit of the season."

Berry wanted to delve deeper into Lord John Grey's role as father of an adult son going to war in these new episodes.

"In my personal life, I've spent a lot of time being a dad and I'm bringing those skills set and trying to parent this guy," he said, gesturing toward Vandervaart. "He presents a lot of challenges to Lord John in the series."

Advertisement

Berry jokingly suggested that he and the cast have been hazing the newcomer.

"We've been trying to put him through the ringer and also welcome him to [the show's] set in the most parental way possible. Some of that involves tough love," he said.

"You're a good dad," Vandervaart said, quipping that Berry sends him text messages at night to make sure he goes to bed at a decent hour.

John Bell, who plays Jamie's trusted nephew Ian on the show, said he has appreciated the time and space the series has given him to develop a character over the course of many years.

"I was 18 when I joined the show and now I am 25," he said.

"To take a character like Ian who has transformed time and time again and takes parts of each of those transformations and builds this character that we see before us today has been a joy."

This season kicks off with Ian and Jamie teaming up to save Claire from execution after she was wrongfully accused of murder.

"I always love it when them two get down to business," Bell said.

"You will also see Ian and his auntie. Ian loves his auntie, much like I love Caitriona. He goes to her for really the big questions. She's his mom, basically, mom out there. You will see their relationship and their tenderness and love for each other really blossom. It's all good vibes with them, too."

Advertisement

There will also be a potential love interest Ian this season, the actor teased.

"He deserves a bit of peace and romance. So, that is bubbling on the horizon and that was something I was really excited to do," Bell said of Ian. "I will always sort of carry Ian in my heart."

Lord John Grey's complicated connection with Jamie and Claire will grow only more twisted this season.

"Their relationship will fracture and we will also see other relationships and those dynamics coming in place of that," Berry said.

"Lord John has always occupied a very unique place within the lives of the Frasers and let's just say it becomes even more unique this season in probably ways that audiences don't expect."

Berry noted that neither he nor Bell started out on the show in the first season, and having Vandervaart arrive as a newcomer made them realize the journeys they've gone on with their own characters.

"We all came to it new and fresh and we are seeing that through the eyes of someone stepping on set for the first time," Berry said.

"But, also, having that tenure, you've built up a of work that gives you a familiarity with not only the people you work with, but also the characters. You can easily step into their shoes and you feel an ownership of them."

Advertisement

Outlander, which completed its COVID-19 pandemic-abbreviated sixth season in May 2022, co-stars Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton.

Based on the Diana Gabaldon book series, it has already been renewed for an eighth and final season.

Read More

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique Mark Addy: There's a lot of affection out there for 'Full Monty' characters Tom Bateman: 'Based on a True Story' never goes where you expect

Latest Headlines

Susan Lucci, Maury Povich to be honored at Daytime Emmy Awards
TV // 1 hour ago
Susan Lucci, Maury Povich to be honored at Daytime Emmy Awards
June 16 (UPI) -- "All My Children" actress Susan Lucci and talk show host Maury Povich will receive lifetime achievement awards at the Daytime Emmys.
Leaphorn and Chee reunite, chase a killer in 'Dark Winds' S2 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Leaphorn and Chee reunite, chase a killer in 'Dark Winds' S2 trailer
June 16 (UPI) -- AMC has released the first full-length trailer for its 1970s crime drama, "Dark Winds," starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon.
Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' gets second season on Max
TV // 5 hours ago
Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' gets second season on Max
June 16 (UPI) -- Writer-voice actress Mindy Kaling's adult animated series, "Velma," is getting a second season on Max.
'Billions' ending with Season 7
TV // 22 hours ago
'Billions' ending with Season 7
June 15 (UPI) -- Showtime confirmed the seventh season of "Billions" would be its last, and announced its August premiere date.
'Drag Race' alum Krystal Versace preps for show in trailer for new series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Drag Race' alum Krystal Versace preps for show in trailer for new series
June 15 (UPI) -- "Keeping Up with Krystal Versace," a new reality series starring "Drag Race" winner Krystal Versace, is coming to WOW Presents Plus.
'What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo waits to transform in Season 5 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo waits to transform in Season 5 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "What We Do in the Shadows," a mockumentary comedy horror series about a group of vampires, will return for a fifth season on FX.
'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
TV // 1 day ago
'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1 will consist of five episodes, including the season premiere, "Shaerrawedd."
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
TV // 1 day ago
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
June 15 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds will release "Bedtime Stories with Ryan," his first show for his Maximum Effort channel with FuboTV.
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will return for a second, two-part season on Netflix.
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
TV // 1 day ago
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
June 15 (UPI) -- Screen legends Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd and Cary Elwes have joined the cast of the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, "Knuckles."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend'
Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's 10th birthday: 'My best friend'
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah gives birth to their son
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah gives birth to their son
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
Prince Harry, Megan Markle end Spotify podcast deal
Prince Harry, Megan Markle end Spotify podcast deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement