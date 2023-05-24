Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'

1/5

Gina Miles won Season 23 of "The Voice" on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of NBC

May 24 (UPI) -- Gina Mies has been crowned the Season 23 winner of The Voice. Miles beat out her fellow finalists Noivas, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West for the honor.

Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan were the superstar coaches this season.

Miles is the first artist whom Horan has coached to win the competition.

Tuesday's 2-hour episode also served as a tribute to Shelton, who is leaving the singing competition show.

Former coaches such as Miley Cyrus and Usher, along with many of the past contestants whom he mentored, showed their gratitude and affection through heartfelt messages and a standing ovation for the country star before he left the building.

"Can't believe it's been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice... and especially can't believe today is my final episode. It's bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don't think any of us knew what this was going to be," Shelton tweeted before the live show aired.

we got your winner right here!!!! pic.twitter.com/sBekSNt4J1— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories. I've had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let's make that 10 tonight?), and watch these artists grow so much from the show. Thank you to everyone... the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y'all!!!!!!"