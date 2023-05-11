Trending
TV
May 11, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour

By Tonya Pendleton
Eva Pilgrim, De Marco Morgan and Dr. Jennifer Ashton, left to right, are the new team for "Good Morning America"'s third hour. Photo courtesy of ABC News
Eva Pilgrim, De Marco Morgan and Dr. Jennifer Ashton, left to right, are the new team for "Good Morning America"'s third hour. Photo courtesy of ABC News

May 11 (UPI) -- Good Morning America's third hour announced their new anchor team on Thursday. DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim will co-host and will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton to replace former anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

The pair were off the air since early December when they were rumored to be having an affair. Both married to other people at the time, the anchors were let go in late January.

"It's very easy to Monday-morning quarterback and second-guess when you don't know what you don't know, and frankly you'll never know because we're not going to litigate it publicly," ABC president Kim Godwin told Vanity Fair in March about her ultimate decision to let the anchors go. "We ended up where we needed to be, and I'm very comfortable with that decision."

Godwin said then that ABC would evaluate existing talent to see who could step up. The anchors are also the main ones who fill in for Good Morning America's A-team of Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopolous.

Gio Benitez, 37, is the beneficiary of Pilgrim and Morgan's ascension. He'll join Good Morning America for their Saturday and Sunday shows which are currently anchored by Whit Johnson and Janai Norman. Benitez has been at ABC since 2013.

Morgan, 44, joined ABC as a correspondent in 2022 while Pilgrim, 40 has been with GMA since 2018. They are regular contributors to GMA. Ashton is ABC News' chief medical and health correspondent, continuing the role she had with Robach and Holmes.

