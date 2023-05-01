'GMA' anchor Janai Norman expecting third child

Exciting news, Janai Norman is having baby number 3! CONGRATS @janai! ❤️https://t.co/nETlDuEwBR pic.twitter.com/52y54nrCJd— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 30, 2023

May 1 (UPI) -- GMA anchor Janai Norman is going to be a mom of three.

Norman, who co-anchors Good Morning America on Saturday and Sunday mornings, announced on the show Sunday that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Eli Norman.

Norman was discussing her educational show Oh Baby, which centers on baby animals, when she surprised her co-anchors with news of her pregnancy.

"The only thing better than having a dream job, is building the family of my dreams with the love of my life. And getting to share it all with co-workers who are friends is the icing on top," Norman wrote on Instagram.

"This couldn't have been a more fun, fulfilling, and well-planned announcement," she added.

Norman and her husband already have a 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

"I've been manifesting this," she said of her pregnancy in an interview with People. "I've been very open about wanting to have a third. Just before I found out I told friends at lunch 'I really feel like things are starting to clear out to allow me to welcome the blessing.'"

Norman was named the new Saturday and Sunday co-anchor for GMA in July 2022.