Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 1, 2023 / 9:58 AM

'GMA' anchor Janai Norman expecting third child

By Annie Martin

May 1 (UPI) -- GMA anchor Janai Norman is going to be a mom of three.

Norman, who co-anchors Good Morning America on Saturday and Sunday mornings, announced on the show Sunday that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Eli Norman.

Advertisement

Norman was discussing her educational show Oh Baby, which centers on baby animals, when she surprised her co-anchors with news of her pregnancy.

"The only thing better than having a dream job, is building the family of my dreams with the love of my life. And getting to share it all with co-workers who are friends is the icing on top," Norman wrote on Instagram.

"This couldn't have been a more fun, fulfilling, and well-planned announcement," she added.

Norman and her husband already have a 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

"I've been manifesting this," she said of her pregnancy in an interview with People. "I've been very open about wanting to have a third. Just before I found out I told friends at lunch 'I really feel like things are starting to clear out to allow me to welcome the blessing.'"

Norman was named the new Saturday and Sunday co-anchor for GMA in July 2022.

Advertisement

Read More

Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Tortorella get engaged on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Post Malone addresses weight loss concerns, says he's 'never felt healthier' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lizzy Caplan hopes 'Party Down' revival gets a Season 2
TV // 15 minutes ago
Lizzy Caplan hopes 'Party Down' revival gets a Season 2
May 1 (UPI) -- Lizzy Caplan, who plays Casey Klein on the Starz series "Party Down," discussed the possibility of the revival getting a second season.
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in May
TV // 59 minutes ago
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in May
May 1 (UPI) -- May TV premieres include a "Bridgerton" prequel, a Donna Summer doc, the MTV VMAs and the Korean drama "Black Knight."
Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
May 1 (UPI) -- Tish Cyrus -- the mother of singers Miley and Noah Cyrus -- has announced she is engaged to actor Dominic Purcell.
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Music // 1 hour ago
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
May 1 (UPI) -- Aerosmith will perform across North America on the "Peace Out" farewell tour.
'The Morning Show' to return for Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Morning Show' to return for Season 4
May 1 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a fourth season of "The Morning Show" ahead of the dramedy's Season 3 premiere this fall.
'Small Light' star Bel Powley: Miep Gies a feminist everywoman in Anne Frank story
TV // 2 hours ago
'Small Light' star Bel Powley: Miep Gies a feminist everywoman in Anne Frank story
NEW YORK, May 1 (UPI) -- Bel Powley says she didn't know much about the life and personality of Miep Gies before agreeing to play the World War II heroine in the new fact-based drama, "A Small Light."
Bonnie Raitt to undergo surgery, cancels six May shows
Music // 2 hours ago
Bonnie Raitt to undergo surgery, cancels six May shows
May 1 (UPI) -- Music icon Bonnie Raitt is set to undergo surgery and rescheduling several of her upcoming concerts to give her time to recover.
Movie review: 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' finds charm in arranged marriage
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' finds charm in arranged marriage
LOS ANGELES, May 1 (UPI) -- The arranged marriage rom-com "What's Love Got to Do With It?," in theaters Friday, finds both the humor and the appeal in the marital custom.
Famous birthdays for May 1: Tim McGraw, Judy Collins
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 1: Tim McGraw, Judy Collins
May 1 (UPI) -- Singer Tim McGraw turns 56 and singer Judy Collins turns 84, among the famous birthdays for May 1.
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for fourth weekend
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for fourth weekend
April 30 (UPI) -- "Super Mario Bros." is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $40 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Famous birthdays for April 30: Ana de Armas, Travis Scott
Famous birthdays for April 30: Ana de Armas, Travis Scott
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement