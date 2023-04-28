Trending
April 28, 2023 / 11:38 AM

Post Malone addresses weight loss concerns, says he's 'never felt healthier'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Post Malone denied using drugs while discussing his weight loss in a post to fans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Post Malone denied using drugs while discussing his weight loss in a post to fans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Post Malone is opening up about his recent weight loss.

The 27-year-old singer and rapper addressed concerns about his weight in a post Friday on Instagram.

Malone, who is on the European leg of his Twelve Carat tour, wrote fans from Antwerp, Belgium. He denied using drugs and attributed his weight loss to his new role as a father.

"hello everybody, i hope you're having a great night. i wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs, i've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage. i'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," Malone wrote.

"i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man... lol!" he said.

Malone announced the birth of his first child, a daughter, and his engagement to his girlfriend in June 2022.

In his post Friday, Malone said he is happy and working on new music.

"i've spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y'all. you make my heart beat," he told fans. "i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i'll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i'm the happiest i've been in a long time."

Malone launched the North American leg of his Twelve Carat tour in September 2022. The European leg of the tour kicked off April 22 in Oslo, Norway.

The tour is in support of Malone's most recent album, Twelve Carat Toothache, released in June 2022.

