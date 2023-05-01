Advertisement
Music
May 1, 2023

Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September

By Annie Martin
Aerosmith will perform across North America on the "Peace Out" farewell tour. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Aerosmith will perform across North America on the "Peace Out" farewell tour. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Aerosmith is going on tour for a final time.

The rock band announced the Peace Out farewell tour on Monday.

Aerosmith will kick off the tour Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and bring the venture to a close Jan. 26, 2024 in Montreal. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Black Crowes will join the tour as a special guest.

Aerosmith announced the tour with a video in a "breaking news" format. The clip featured Eminem, Slash, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Ringo Starr and other celebrities reacting to news of the band's farewell.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives," Aerosmith said in a statement.

Aerosmith was formed in Boston in 1970. The group has since released 15 albums, including its most recent, Music from Another Dimension, in 2012.

Steven Tyler turns 75: a look back

Left to right, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith, are inducted into Hollywood's Rock Walk on March 6, 1990. In 1991, Tyler said of the group's longevity, "I don't take things too seriously. I take the music seriously and the albums seriously, but everything else I let roll off me a little bit. You have to." Photo by UPI | License Photo

