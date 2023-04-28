Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 28, 2023 / 9:06 AM

Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Tortorella get engaged on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

By Annie Martin
1/2
Angelina Pivarnick accepted boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's proposal on Thursday's episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Angelina Pivarnick accepted boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's proposal on Thursday's episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to be married.

The 36-year-old television personality accepted boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's proposal on Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Advertisement

Pivarnick and Tortorella were celebrating Vinny Guadagnino's birthday with Pivarnick's Jersey Shore cast mates when Tortorella got down on one knee and popped the question.

"I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," Tortorella told Pivarnick.

"If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything -- good, bad, little, big -- I'll always have your back. I know you'll have my back," he added. "I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else -- together, as one."

Advertisement

In confessional shots, Pivarnick's co-stars expressed their surprise about the engagement.

"I mean, I really like the guy. So amazing, Ang! But what the [expletive]? We just met him," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said.

Advertisement

Pivarnick and Tortorella were first linked in February and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Real Housewives of Jersey Shore premiere party the same month.

Pivarnick was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022 after two years of marriage.

Pivarnick came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and now stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Read More

Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala Stray Kids tease comeback with '5-Star' trailer 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer: Autobots, Maximals take on Unicron What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swifts joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
Music // 23 minutes ago
Taylor Swifts joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
April 28 (UPI) -- The National released "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," a new album featuring collaborations with Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers.
'Judy Blume Forever' filmmakers: Author's radical honesty impacted generations
Movies // 37 minutes ago
'Judy Blume Forever' filmmakers: Author's radical honesty impacted generations
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok say their new documentary, "Judy Blume Forever," is meant to show the 85-year-old author as she was when her children's and young-adult novels were published in the 1970s and '80s.
James Corden signs off 'The Late Late Show' with star-studded send-off
Entertainment News // 48 minutes ago
James Corden signs off 'The Late Late Show' with star-studded send-off
April 28 (UPI) -- James Corden signed off "The Late Late Show" for the final time with a star-studded group of guests.
Priya Kansara: 'I surprised myself with' 'Polite Society'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Priya Kansara: 'I surprised myself with' 'Polite Society'
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Polite Society" star Priya Kansara said she was surprised how she could learn martial arts for the action rom-com, in theaters Friday.
Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan & Wendy," on Disney+ Friday, renders the Disney-animated adaptation as a mundane, small scale live-action film.
Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
April 28 (UPI) -- Actor Ann-Margret turns 82 and comedian Jay Leno turns 73, among the famous birthdays for April 28.
'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Hunger Games' prequel lets the 10th games begin
April 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the trailer for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" on Thursday. The prequel hits theaters Nov. 17.
Adam Brody to play Kristen Bell's rabbi in Netflix series
TV // 18 hours ago
Adam Brody to play Kristen Bell's rabbi in Netflix series
April 27 (UPI) -- Netlix announced Thursday that Adam Brody has joined the cast of Erin Foster's untitled comedy series. Kristen Bell was attached to star in March.
'Working': Barack Obama meets employees from all walks of life
TV // 19 hours ago
'Working': Barack Obama meets employees from all walks of life
April 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama finds out more about working in America in a new Netflix docuseries.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 introduces Fame Games
TV // 20 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 8 introduces Fame Games
April 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 8 on Thursday. The show returns May 12 with new Fame Games for eliminated queens.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement