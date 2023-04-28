Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Tortorella get engaged on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

1/2

Angelina Pivarnick accepted boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's proposal on Thursday's episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to be married. The 36-year-old television personality accepted boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's proposal on Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Advertisement

Pivarnick and Tortorella were celebrating Vinny Guadagnino's birthday with Pivarnick's Jersey Shore cast mates when Tortorella got down on one knee and popped the question.

"I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," Tortorella told Pivarnick.

"If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything -- good, bad, little, big -- I'll always have your back. I know you'll have my back," he added. "I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else -- together, as one."

In confessional shots, Pivarnick's co-stars expressed their surprise about the engagement.

"I mean, I really like the guy. So amazing, Ang! But what the [expletive]? We just met him," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said.

Pivarnick and Tortorella were first linked in February and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Real Housewives of Jersey Shore premiere party the same month.

Pivarnick was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who filed for divorce in February 2022 after two years of marriage.

Pivarnick came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and now stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.