Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 14, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Ryan Seacrest says goodbye to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Seacrest got emotional during his final episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ryan Seacrest got emotional during his final episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to Live with Kelly and Ryan after six years.

The 48-year-old television and radio personality got emotional during his final episode of the talk show, which aired Friday.

Advertisement

Seacrest said his farewell while standing alongside his co-host, Kelly Ripa.

"It's not lost on me how fortunate I am, fortunate to have had this seat next to you, Kelly, for six years," Seacrest told Ripa."You're incomparable. There's no one like you."

"I've spent my entire career talking ... but today it's hard to put into words how deeply I've appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day," he told viewers. "I'm honored to be part of this family."

Seacrest said on Instagram that he is "truly grateful and honored" to have been a part of the show.

Seacrest announced in February that he would be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in the spring. Seacrest plans to return to the west coast and will remain part of ABC Entertainment.

Advertisement

Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, will replace Seacrest as Ripa's co-host.

Read More

Reese Witherspoon attends 'Last Thing He Told Me' premiere after divorce news 'Happiness for Beginners' photos introduce Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes rom-com Post Malone returns with 'Chemical' single, music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Alex Borstein: 'Maisel' will be remembered for its funny, feisty females
TV // 1 hour ago
Alex Borstein: 'Maisel' will be remembered for its funny, feisty females
NEW YORK, April 14 (UPI) -- Alex Borstein says she hopes her Prime Video comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- which kicks off its fifth and final season Friday -- has changed the television landscape in its "own little, small way" forever.
'Cocaine Bear' documentary to debut on Peacock
TV // 22 hours ago
'Cocaine Bear' documentary to debut on Peacock
April 13 (UPI) -- The true story behind the movie "Cocaine Bear" is coming to Peacock in a new documentary debuting on Friday.
'Never Have I Ever' to return for final season in June
TV // 1 day ago
'Never Have I Ever' to return for final season in June
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 4 of "Never Have I Ever," a comedy-drama co-created by Mindy Kaling.
'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Young Royals' stars begin production on Season 3
April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix shared photos and a video from the set of the third and final season of "Young Royals."
Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'
TV // 1 day ago
Syfy orders Season 2 of 'The Ark'
April 12 (UPI) -- Syfy has renewed its space drama, "The Ark," for a second season.
'Harry Potter' books to be adapted as HBO Max series
TV // 1 day ago
'Harry Potter' books to be adapted as HBO Max series
April 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced plans to re-adapt the "Harry Potter" books as a streaming series, going into further detail than the eight films could.
'Beyond adorable' bunnies lured Kaliko Kauahi into 'American Auto' guest spot
TV // 1 day ago
'Beyond adorable' bunnies lured Kaliko Kauahi into 'American Auto' guest spot
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- "Superstore" alum Kaliko Kauahi says NBC made her an offer she couldn't refuse -- a car filled with adorable rabbits -- to guest star on the sitcom, "American Auto."
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
New 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Conjuring' shows coming to HBO Max
April 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced new series in development in the "Big Bang Theory" and "Conjuring" worlds, plus a first look at "The Penguin" and premiere date for the "Gremlins" animated series.
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
TV // 2 days ago
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
April 12 (UPI) -- "Queen Cleopatra," a new season of the "African Queens" docuseries narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
'The Continental' teaser introduces 'John Wick' prequel series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Continental' teaser introduces 'John Wick' prequel series
April 12 (UPI) -- "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," a new series starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson, is coming to Peacock in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
Corinne Foxx says father Jamie Foxx recovering from 'medical complication'
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown engaged to David Woolley
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown engaged to David Woolley
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
'Queen Cleopatra' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates new docuseries
Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler found 'Perfect Addiction' physically, emotionally challenging
Kiana Madeira, Ross Butler found 'Perfect Addiction' physically, emotionally challenging
Famous birthdays for April 14: Adrien Brody, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Famous birthdays for April 14: Adrien Brody, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement