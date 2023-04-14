1/5

Ryan Seacrest got emotional during his final episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to Live with Kelly and Ryan after six years. The 48-year-old television and radio personality got emotional during his final episode of the talk show, which aired Friday. Advertisement

Seacrest said his farewell while standing alongside his co-host, Kelly Ripa.

"It's not lost on me how fortunate I am, fortunate to have had this seat next to you, Kelly, for six years," Seacrest told Ripa."You're incomparable. There's no one like you."

"I've spent my entire career talking ... but today it's hard to put into words how deeply I've appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day," he told viewers. "I'm honored to be part of this family."

Seacrest said on Instagram that he is "truly grateful and honored" to have been a part of the show.

Seacrest announced in February that he would be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in the spring. Seacrest plans to return to the west coast and will remain part of ABC Entertainment.

Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, will replace Seacrest as Ripa's co-host.