1/5

Post Malone released a single and music video for "Chemical," his first new song of 2023. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone is back with new music. The 27-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Chemical" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Chemical" video shows Post Malone sing and dance in front of backgrounds with different landscapes. The singer goes shirtless for part of the video, showing off his tattoos.

In "Chemical," Post Malone sings about struggling to leave a toxic relationship.

"Outside of the party, smokin' in the car with you / Seven Nation Army, fightin' at the bar with you / Tell you that I'm sorry, tell me what I gotta do / 'Cause I can't let go, it's chemical," he sings.

"Chemical" is Post Malone's first new song of 2023. The singer last released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June.

Advertisement

In addition to his music, Post Malone will have a voice role in the upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.