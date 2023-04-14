Trending
April 14, 2023

Reese Witherspoon attends 'Last Thing He Told Me' premiere after divorce news

By Annie Martin
1/5
Reese Witherspoon attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Thing He Said" on Thursday. The event followed news of her split from her husband, Jim Toth. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Reese Witherspoon attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Thing He Said" on Thursday. The event followed news of her split from her husband, Jim Toth. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon returned to the red carpet Thursday following news of her divorce.

The 47-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which she executive produced.

Witherspoon was all smiles as she posed for photos with series star and fellow executive producer Jennifer Garner. Witherspoon wore a knee-length one-shoulder black dress, while Garner sported a strapless white dress with metallic details.

The event marked Witherspoon's first public appearance since she announced her split from her husband, Jim Toth, in March after nearly 12 years of marriage.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," she said at the time.

Witherspoon has a 10-year-old son, Tennessee, with Toth, and two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe.

The actress officially filed for divorce from Toth this month. Her rep later denied that Witherspoon is dating retired football star Tom Brady.

The Last Thing He Said is a new thriller miniseries based on the Laura Dave novel of the same name. The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who bonds with her stepdaughter as she searches for her missing husband.

Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aisha Tyler, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim and Augusto Aguilera also star.

The Last Thing He Said premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attend 'The Last Thing He Told Me' premiere in LA

Stars Jennifer Garner (L) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attend the premiere of Apple series "The Last Thing He Told Me" in Los Angeles on April 13, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.. | License Photo

