Ellie Kemper stars in the new romantic comedy "Happiness for Beginners." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Happiness for Beginners. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the romantic comedy Friday featuring Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes. Advertisement

Happiness for Beginners is based on the Katherine Center novel. The film follows Helen Carpenter (Kemper), a 30-something woman who signs up for a wilderness survival course after her divorce.

"Ellie Kemper returns to Netflix with Happiness For Beginners, a sweet and uplifting rom-com about a divorcee who joins a quirky group of strangers for the 'Adventure of a Lifetime!'" Netflix tweeted.

Happiness for Beginners premieres July 27 on Netflix.

Kemper is known for playing Kimmy Schmidt on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, while Grimes portrayed Elliot in the Fifty Shades movies. Grimes presently plays Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network series Yellowstone.

