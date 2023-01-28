Advertisement
TV
Jan. 28, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair

By Karen Butler
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach host "GMA3: What You Need to Know" on September 23 on ABC. The network announced Friday it has parted ways with the pair. File Photo courtesy of Heidi Gutman/ABC
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach host "GMA3: What You Need to Know" on September 23 on ABC. The network announced Friday it has parted ways with the pair. File Photo courtesy of Heidi Gutman/ABC

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- ABC News has announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out as co-hosts of the daytime program, GMA3: What You Need To Know.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a company representative said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The pair, who are married to other people, have been off the air since early December when they were rumored to be having an affair.

Robach has also lost her job as co-anchor of 20/20.

She and Holmes have not publicly commented on the development yet and no replacements for them have been announced.

ABC News President Kim Godwin updated staff on the situation by email Friday.

"I want to share with you that we've reached a decision about T.J. and Amy," Godwin said.

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the No. 1 news network in America, and that's because of you," she added.

Advertisement

"I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

Holmes filed for divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig, his wife of 12 years, in late December after the story broke about his romance with Robach.

Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2011.

Read More

Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding' Tyler Posey: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' shows Scott McCall as troubled adult Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like' Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2

Latest Headlines

'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
TV // 18 hours ago
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jay Leno's show "Jay Leno's Garage" has been canceled after an accident on a motorcycle.
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
TV // 1 day ago
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel celebrates his first-ever show 20 years ago with the original guests -- Snoop Dogg, George Clooney and Coldplay.
'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
TV // 1 day ago
'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Party Down," a comedy series starring Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, will return with new episodes in February.
'Top Chef' world all-stars season coming in March
TV // 1 day ago
'Top Chef' world all-stars season coming in March
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Top Chef" Season 20 will feature 16 all-star contestants and premiere on Bravo in March.
Nielsen says 'Stranger Things' most streamed show in 2022
TV // 1 day ago
Nielsen says 'Stranger Things' most streamed show in 2022
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- According to ratings company Nielsen, the Netflix show "Stranger Things" was the most streamed overall show of 2022.
Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy talks about Rick James, Michael Jackson and Arsenio Hall on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," while promoting his new Netflix movie "You People" with Jonah Hill.
'Puppy Bowl XIX' to air on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max
TV // 2 days ago
'Puppy Bowl XIX' to air on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Puppy Bowl XIX" will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, TBS, and HBO Max, on Sunday, Feb. 12 starting at 1 p.m.
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
TV // 2 days ago
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday.
'RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium' introduces Season 1 cast
TV // 2 days ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium' introduces Season 1 cast
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium" will feature 10 contestants in its debut season on WOW Presents Plus.
'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series
TV // 2 days ago
'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Daisy Jones & the Six," a musical drama starring Riley Keough, Camila Morrone and Sam Claflin, is coming to Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Sundance movie review: 'Fairyland' is poignant, if rushed, LGBTQ family drama
Sundance movie review: 'Fairyland' is poignant, if rushed, LGBTQ family drama
Sundance movie review: 'Divinity' is pure sci-fi inanity
Sundance movie review: 'Divinity' is pure sci-fi inanity
What to stream this weekend: 'You People,' 'Shrinking'
What to stream this weekend: 'You People,' 'Shrinking'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement