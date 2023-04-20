'Selling Sunset' Season 6 coming to Netflix in May

1/5

Chrishell Stause returns in "Selling Sunset" Season 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset will return for a sixth season on Netflix in May. Netflix shared a premiere date, May 19, and a teaser for the new season Thursday. Advertisement

The teaser features a brief glimpse of returning stars Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Heather El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald.

"I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis, but I'm having an awakening," Stause says, seemingly referencing her relationship with G Flip.

"I'm gonna be a rock star mommy and also a rock star businesswoman," El Moussa adds. El Moussa was pregnant with her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, during filming.

The teaser also introduces new cast members Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

"I have $100 million in sales and counting. If someone were to get in the way of that, there's going to be an issue," Young says.

Selling Sunset is a reality series that follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles. Christine Quinn left the show in August 2022 after five seasons.