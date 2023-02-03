Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 3, 2023 / 10:06 AM

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrate baby boy's birth

By Annie Martin
1/3
Heather Rae El Moussa (L) welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Heather Rae El Moussa (L) welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Heather Rae El Moussa is a new mom.

The 35-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Heather Rae and Tarek shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby boy.

"Our baby boy is here 1.31.23," the caption reads. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Heather Rae's Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!)," Oppenheim wrote.

"Omg sending SO much love your way!!!" Stause added.

"I can't wait to meet your perfect sweet baby boy! I love you all. Sooo excited!" Smith said.

Tarek also has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Heather Rae and Tarek married in October 2021 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in October amid Heather Rae's pregnancy.

Heather Rae stars on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which has been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7.

Read More

Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox' 'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron mourns pregnancy loss What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Movies // 57 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Your Place or Mine," their romantic comedy for Netflix.
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
TV // 1 hour ago
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has recreated a controversial scene from his classic film "Titanic" in the hopes of settling a long simmering debate.
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
TV // 2 hours ago
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dan Aykroyd is set to host a six-part comedic docu-series called "A History of the World in Six Glasses" for the FOX Nation streaming service.
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
TV // 2 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone's family to star in Paramount+ docu-series
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has signed on to star in a Paramount+ docu-series, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and adult daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
TV // 6 hours ago
Taylor Schilling: 'Dear Edward' is a 'heart-forward' story of tragedy, resilience
NEW YORK, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "OITNB" alum Taylor Schilling says she signed on to star in the plane-crash drama, "Dear Edward," because she knew "Friday Night Lights" writer-producer Jason Katims would tell the story in a sensitive way.
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
TV // 6 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Grammys,' 'Harlem' S2, 'Dear Edward'
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- "Harlem" Season 2, "Dear Edward," "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," "Murder in Big Horn,'" "Killing County" and The Grammys are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 3: Blythe Danner, Sean Kingston
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 3: Blythe Danner, Sean Kingston
Feb. 03 (UPI) -- Actor Blythe Danner turns 80 and rapper Sean Kingston turns 33, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 3.
'Harlem' cast worked with intimacy coordinators on LGBTQ, comedic love scenes
TV // 7 hours ago
'Harlem' cast worked with intimacy coordinators on LGBTQ, comedic love scenes
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Gracy Byers, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Tyler Lepley and creator Tracy Oliver discuss the love scenes and complicated relationships in Season 2 of "Harlem."
NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
NBC renews 'Night Court' for Season 2
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- NBC announced the renewal of "Night Court" for a second season on Thursday after four episodes of the "new-boot" have aired.
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Saweetie will headline a virtual concert in the video game "Roblox" as part of the Super Bowl LVII celebrations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
Saweetie to perform Super Bowl concert in 'Roblox'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
'Knock' star Kristen Crui: 'I wanted to see myself on a billboard'
Rita Ora performs, shows off wedding ring on 'Tonight Show'
Rita Ora performs, shows off wedding ring on 'Tonight Show'
'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron mourns pregnancy loss
'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron mourns pregnancy loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement