Heather Rae El Moussa (L) welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Heather Rae El Moussa is a new mom. The 35-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Heather Rae and Tarek shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby boy.

"Our baby boy is here 1.31.23," the caption reads. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Heather Rae's Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!)," Oppenheim wrote.

"Omg sending SO much love your way!!!" Stause added.

"I can't wait to meet your perfect sweet baby boy! I love you all. Sooo excited!" Smith said.

Tarek also has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Heather Rae and Tarek married in October 2021 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in October amid Heather Rae's pregnancy.

Heather Rae stars on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which has been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7.