Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at GLAAD Media Awards

Chrishell Stause (R) and G Flip attend the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples walked the red carpet at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Chrishell Stause and G Flip, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, and other couples attended the awards show Thursday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Advertisement

Stause, a television personality who stars on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, and G Flip, a singer and musician, cozied up as they posed for photos. Stause wore a red off-shoulder minidress, while G Flip sported a white vest and trousers.

Stause and G Flip were first linked in early 2022. Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion, which aired in May 2022.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," she said.

Raven-Symoné, a singer and actress, and Maday, an actress, married at an intimate wedding in June 2020.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!" Raven-Symoné wrote on Instagram at the time.

Raven-Symoné wore a teal and purple jacket and purple pants to the GLAAD Media Awards, while Maday sported a silver dress.

Bass, a singer known for the boy band 'N Sync, and Turchin, an artist, married in December 2014.

Christina Aguilera, Gabrielle Union and her stepdaughter Zaya Wade, Vanessa Williams, Sarah Michelle Gellar and other stars also attended the GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD will hold a second GLAAD Media Awards ceremony May 13 in New York. The awards are presented to honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.