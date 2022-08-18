Trending
TV
Aug. 18, 2022 / 9:52 AM

Reports: Christine Quinn won't return to 'Selling Sunset'

By Annie Martin

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Christine Quinn won't return for another season of Selling Sunset.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Quinn has exited the Netflix reality series ahead of Season 6.

Variety confirmed Quinn's departure and said the television personality won't appear in Season 6 or 7, which recently began back-to-back production.

Quinn's exit was a mutual decision between Quinn, Netflix and the production company, according to TMZ.

Sources said Quinn recently signed with IMG Models and is booking modeling and appearance gigs at different events.

In addition, Quinn is focused on RealOpen, her brokerage that allows you to buy and sell real estate with crypto currency.

Quinn starred in the first five seasons of Selling Sunset, a reality series that follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles. She missed the Season 5 reunion following drama with her cast mates, saying she tested positive for COVID-19.

Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Seasons 6 and 7 in June. The spinoff series Selling the OC will premiere Aug. 24.

