Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 19, 2023 / 11:45 AM

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
1/3
Dan Reynolds' estranged wife, Aja Volkman (R), filed for divorce following reports the Imagine Dragons singer is dating Minka Kelly. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dan Reynolds' estranged wife, Aja Volkman (R), filed for divorce following reports the Imagine Dragons singer is dating Minka Kelly. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds is officially headed for divorce.

Reynolds' estranged wife, Nico Vega singer Aja Volkman, filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Advertisement

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

Reynolds and Volkman married in March 2011 and have four children, daughter Arrow, twin daughters Coco and Gia, and son Valentine.

The pair announced their separation in September 2022.

Reynolds and Volkman previously split in 2018 and said in January 2019 that they were in the process of "rebuilding" their marriage.

Reynolds proposed to Volkman again in December 2019.

Since his most recent split from Volkman, Reynolds has reportedly started dating actress Minka Kelly.

Imagine Dragons released their sixth studio album, Mercury - Act 2, in July 2022. The band is in the midst of its Mercury world tour, which concludes in September.

Celebrity splits of 2023

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds (L) and Aja Volkman attend the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 28, 2019. Volkman, the estranged wife of Reynolds, has filed for divorce after over 10 years of marriage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider think Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga need 'pause' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
Music // 24 minutes ago
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
April 19 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released "Rescued," a first song from their forthcoming album "But Here We Are."
Rainn Wilson's new travel show to premiere on May 18
TV // 57 minutes ago
Rainn Wilson's new travel show to premiere on May 18
April 19 (UPI) -- "The Office" alum Rainn Wilson is hosting a new travel series that is set to premiere on Peacock May 18.
'Frog and Toad' trailer brings books to life as animated series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Frog and Toad' trailer brings books to life as animated series
April 19 (UPI) -- "Frog and Toad," an animated series based on the Arnold Lobel books and featuring Nat Faxon, Kevin Michael Richardson and Margaret Cho, is coming to Apple TV+.
Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider think Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga need 'pause'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider think Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga need 'pause'
April 19 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider discussed the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
April 19 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian received birthday wishes from her husband, Travis Barker, sister Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and more.
Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke
TV // 2 hours ago
Blackpink sing 'No Scrubs,' 'Wannabe' on Carpool Karaoke
April 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink performed their hits and songs from TLC and the Spice Girls during Carpool Karaoke on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
ABC renews 'Will Trent' for second season
TV // 4 hours ago
ABC renews 'Will Trent' for second season
April 19 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed its legal drama "Will Trent" for a second season.
Movie review: 'Evil Dead Rise' puts bloody fresh twist on familiar horror
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Evil Dead Rise' puts bloody fresh twist on familiar horror
LOS ANGELES, April 19 (UPI) -- "Evil Dead Rise," in theaters Friday, is equal parts fresh take and familiar homage to the horror franchise.
AMC orders third Anne Rice series
TV // 4 hours ago
AMC orders third Anne Rice series
April 19 (UPI) -- AMC has announced it ordered a third supernatural drama based on the late Anne Rice's novels.
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
April 19 (UPI) -- Actor/comedian Ali Wong turns 41 and actor Simu Liu turns 34, among the famous birthdays for April 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Famous birthdays for April 18: Conan O'Brien, Eric McCormack
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Travis Barker calls Kourtney Kardashian his 'soulmate' on her 44th birthday
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
Famous birthdays for April 19: Ali Wong, Simu Liu
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
'Perry Mason' characters Paul, Della find their voices in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement