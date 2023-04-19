1/3

April 19 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds is officially headed for divorce. Reynolds' estranged wife, Nico Vega singer Aja Volkman, filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Advertisement

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

Reynolds and Volkman married in March 2011 and have four children, daughter Arrow, twin daughters Coco and Gia, and son Valentine.

The pair announced their separation in September 2022.

Reynolds and Volkman previously split in 2018 and said in January 2019 that they were in the process of "rebuilding" their marriage.

Reynolds proposed to Volkman again in December 2019.

Since his most recent split from Volkman, Reynolds has reportedly started dating actress Minka Kelly.

Imagine Dragons released their sixth studio album, Mercury - Act 2, in July 2022. The band is in the midst of its Mercury world tour, which concludes in September.

