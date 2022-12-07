Trending
Dec. 7, 2022 / 8:07 AM

Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards

By Karen Butler
Lizzo was one of the big winners at the People's Choice Awards ceremony Tuesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lizzo won the People's Choice Awards for People's Champion and Best Song for "About Damn Time" at a ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday night.

Ryan Reynolds was presented with the People's Icon Award, while his film The Adam Project was voted Best Comedy Movie.

Taylor Swift scored the trophies for Best Female Music Artist, Best Music Video for "Anti-Hero" and Best Album for Midnights.

Shania Twain took home the Music Icon Award and Harry Styles won for Best Male Music Artist.

BTS earned the Best Music Group and Concert Tour of the Year honors.

Grey's Anatomy was named Best Drama TV Show and lead actress Ellen Pompeo scored the Best Female TV Star prize.

Stranger Things was deemed Best Sci Fi/Fantasy Show and cast member Noah Schnapp earned the Best Male TV Star title.

Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay won the Best Drama TV Star honor and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was selected Bingeworthy Show of 2022.

Never Have I Ever won the statuette for Best Comedy Show and Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez won the honors for Best Comedy TV Star and Best Social Celebrity.

The Voice won for Best Competition Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show was voted Best Daytime Talk Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won for Best Nighttime Talk Show.

The Kardashians earned the accolade for Best Reality Show and Khloe Kardashian won for Best Reality Star.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was named Best Movie and cast member Elizabeth Olsen won for Best Female Movie Star. Chris Hemsworth was named Best Male Movie Star for Thor: Love & Thunder

Don't Worry Darling won for Best Drama Movie, Austin Butler won for Best Drama Movie Star for Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick won for Best Action Movie.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson hosted the event.

