July 29, 2021 / 1:28 PM

Rosie O'Donnell to guest star on 'A League of Their Own' series

By
Rosie O'Donnell will guest star on Amazon's A League of Their Own series. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Rosie O'Donnell will guest star on Amazon's "A League of Their Own" series. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell will guest star on Amazon's television adaptation of A League of Their Own.

The comedian, who portrayed Doris Murphy in the original film in 1992, announced that she would be a guest star while appearing on podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.

The film, from director Penny Marshall, follows an all-female baseball team during World War II. Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Lori Petty and Madonna also starred.

Amazon's version will follow a generation of women who dreamed of playing baseball while exploring race and sexuality. Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) co-created the series with Will Graham, with the duo additionally serving as executive producers.

O'Donnell told Pellegrino that she will portray a bartender at a gay bar in the series.

"She called me and said, 'Ro, would you do it? And I said, 'In a minute.' Then she sent me the pilot that she did and it was just really beautiful," O'Donnell recalled about speaking with Jacobson.

Jacobson also stars on the series alongside Nick Offerman, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado.

O'Donnell recently guest starred on Starz comedy Run the World and will guest star on the upcoming second season of The L Word: Generation Q.

