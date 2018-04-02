'A League of Their Own' television series in development at Amazon

April 2 (UPI) -- Amazon is developing a television series based on 1992 film A League of Their Own which followed an all-female baseball team during World War II.

The series is being written and executive produced by Broad City co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson along with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), Deadline reported. Sony Pictures television is producing.

The half-hour comedy will not follow the original film closely and will present a modern take on the story while featuring a new version of the Rockford Peaches as they take the field, Variety reported.

Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell starred in A League of Their Own from director Penny Marshall. The film was a critical and commercial success earning $107 million domestically.