Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, more guest star in B.J. Novak comedy 'The Premise'

Daniel Dae Kim stars in an episode of "The Premise." Photo courtesy of FX

Kaitlyn Dever (right) studies hard when a pop star (Lucas Hedges, left) offers himself as a valedictory prize. Photo courtesy of FX

Lola Kirke becomes obsessed with an anonymous commenter online. Photo courtesy of FX

Ben Platt (right) presents his sex tape which includes evidence that will help lawyers (Tracee Ellis Ross, left and Ayo Edeberi, center)' case. Photo courtesy of FX

July 26 (UPI) -- FX announced the title of B.J. Novak's new series The Premise on Monday. The network also announced guest stars including Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross and Daniel Dae Kim with photos of their episodes.

The Premise is an anthology series Novak created and hosts. Each episode will include multiple shorts that take a humorous approach to topical issues.

Advertisement

Platt and Ross star in "Social Justice Sex Tape." Platt plays a man who discovers vital evidence of a police evidence in the background of his sex tape. Ross plays a lawyer in the case.

"Moment of Silence" stars Jon Bernthal as a father who becomes PR director for the National Gun Lobby after his daughter is killed in a shooting. "The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler" stars Lucas Hedges as a pop star who promises to sleep with a school valedictorian, and inspires students to improve their grades to win.

"The Commenter" stars Lola Kirke as a woman who becomes obsessed with an anonymous internet commenter. An additional episode stars Kim as a wealthy businessman who offers his former bully (Eric Lange) an hour to pitch a sexual product.





Advertisement

Additional guest stars include Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Soko, Kaitlyn Dever, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook and Beau Bridges.

The Premise premieres Sept. 16 on FX on Hulu.