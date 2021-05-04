Rosie O'Donnell will guest star on upcoming Starz comedy "Run the World," which also stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid. Image courtesy of Starz

May 4 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell is set to guest star on upcoming Starz comedy series, Run the World, which premieres on May 16 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Run the World follows a group of four 30-something Black women in Harlem who are best friends and who are not only surviving, but thriving together.

Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid star.

O'Donnell will portray foul-mouthed therapist Dr. Nancy Josephson, who each best friend discovers they are seeing.

O'Donnell's character is a tough loving counselor that challenges the women to own their actions and use new tools for problem solving.

The eight-episode, half-hour series is created by Leigh Davenport, who also serves as an executive producer along with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser.