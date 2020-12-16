Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Rosie O'Donnell, Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne have landed recurring roles in Season 2 of the Showtime drama The L Word: Generation Q.

Season 1 cast member Jordan Hull also has been promoted to series regular, the cable network said Tuesday.

Season 2 is in production in Los Angeles, slated to be released in 2021.

The show is a sequel to the popular 2004-09 series The L Word, which starred Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, and explored the lives of a group of West Hollywood lesbians and their families, friends and lovers.

The actresses reprise their roles in Generation Q.

Original series creator Ilene Chaiken returned as an executive producer for the sequel, while Marja-Lewis Ryan is serving as show-runner and executive producer.