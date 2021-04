Alex Trebek poses for photographers backstage in the press room at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019. The "Jeopardy!" host died in November after battling pancreatic cancer. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Fox broadcaster Joe Buck talks to people, taking a break from signing copies of his new book, "Lucky Bastard," in Fenton, Mo., on January 18, 2017. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

George Stephanopoulos, television news anchor, attends the Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" world premiere at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on October 28, 2019, in New York City. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Robin Roberts arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LeVar Burton was the subject of a fan petition to bring him on as a guest host of "Jeopardy!". File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! announced five new guest hosts will helm the game show in the coming weeks, including LeVar Burton and Robin Roberts.

Also joining the 37th season of the trivia show will be George Stephanopoulos, David Faber and Joe Buck. They are among several celebrities who have temporarily filled in as host in the months after long-time host Alex Trebek's death from cancer in November.

Burton, best known as the host of Reading Rainbow and for his roles in Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation, joins the show after a social media campaign and fan petition to bring him on board.

"THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time," Burton tweeted.

He'll host the show July 26-30.

Among the previously announced hosts, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper began his two-week stint on the show Monday and will be followed by 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker May 3-14. Call Me Kat actor Mayim Bialik hosts May 31-June 11, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie hosts June 14-25 and CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta hosts June 28-July 9.

Good Morning America co-anchors Stephanopoulos and Roberts will host July 12-16 and July 19-23, respectively; Squawk on the Street co-host Faber will host Aug. 2-6; and Fox sportscaster Buck will host Aug. 9-13.

Previous guest hosts included Jeopardy! record-holder Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Executive Producer Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric, The Doctor Oz Show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.