Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the TV game show announced Sunday. He was 80.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the Jeopardy! Twitter feed said.

Advertisement

The Canadian-born star announced in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

He underwent chemotherapy and was in near remission, but the disease surged again and he underwent another round of treatment in September.

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 until earlier this year.