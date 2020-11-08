Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle guest hosted Saturday Night Live hours after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election.

Chappelle smoked through his 16-minute, NSFW monologue, which addressed race, crime and politics.

He wondered what his great-grandfather, who was born a South Carolina slave, would think of his success and offered serious words of advice to his fellow Americans going forward after years of division.

"I would implore anyone celebrating today to remember it's good to be a humble winner," Chappelle said.

"Remember when I was here four years ago? Remember how bad that felt? Remember that half the country still feels that way. Please remember that. Remember for the first time in America, the life expectancy of White people is dropping because of heroin, because of suicide," he added.

"All these White people out there that feel that anguish, that pain? They're mad because they think nobody cares and maybe they don't. Let me tell you something, I know how that feels. I promise you, I know how that feels," he continued. "Here's the difference between me and you. You guys hate each other for that and I don't hate anybody. I just hate that feeling. That's what I fight through. That's what I suggest you fight through. You've gotta find a way to live your life. You've gotta find a way to forgive each other. You've gotta find a way to find joy in your existence in spite of that feeling."

The clip has gotten about 1.5 million views on YouTube since it was posted.