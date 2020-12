Megan Fox (L) and her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, arrive for the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ken Jeong attends a benefit for the Women's Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on February 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ice-T was the first disguised celebrity eliminated from "The Masked Dancer" Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Ice-T was eliminated from Fox's The Masked Dancer on Sunday night's premiere episode.

He was dressed as a disco ball for the inaugural episode of The Masked Singer spinoff.

Advertisement

"It's harder than the Singer because you don't get anything, you just get to look at somebody move," Ice-T told Variety.

"I don't really know how they're going to pick anybody. At least with the Singer you get some kind of clue. But these shows to me are just fun and I think it's like watching celebrities and known people just have fun, and I think that's a good look."

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson hosts The Masked Dancer, while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale serve as judges.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer. Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.