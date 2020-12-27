Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Ice-T was eliminated from Fox's The Masked Dancer on Sunday night's premiere episode.

He was dressed as a disco ball for the inaugural episode of The Masked Singer spinoff.

"It's harder than the Singer because you don't get anything, you just get to look at somebody move," Ice-T told Variety.

"I don't really know how they're going to pick anybody. At least with the Singer you get some kind of clue. But these shows to me are just fun and I think it's like watching celebrities and known people just have fun, and I think that's a good look."

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson hosts The Masked Dancer, while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale serve as judges.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer. Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.