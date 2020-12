Nick Carter and the Backstreet Boys perform on "Good Morning America" in New York City in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aloe Blacc arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

LeAnn Rimes won Season 4 of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Country singer LeAnn Rimes -- dressed as the sun -- was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer Season 4 on FOX Wednesday night.

Rimes beat out her fellow finalists -- Aloe Blacc, who was disguised as a mushroom, and Nick Carter, who was costumed as a crocodile -- for the honor.

Advertisement

"I never thought I would do anything like this and I don't think I'll ever do anything like it again," Rimes told Variety. "It's such a unique show. I had no idea what I was getting myself into and I'm so glad I did."

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

"The world really does revolve around you #SunMask, you warmed our hearts and good lord I saw the light! Congrats @leannrimes! #TheMaskedSinger," Thicke tweeted.